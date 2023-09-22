Barrie

    • City of Barrie to hold neighbourhood meeting about proposed development on Dunlop Street

    (Pexels.com / Nao Triponez) (Pexels.com / Nao Triponez)

    Residents in Ward 2 have the opportunity to attend an interactive neighbourhood meeting about a proposed development in Barrie.

    The City says residents can attend the virtual meeting to hear plans for a five-storey walk-up apartment building, including the planning approval process, the timelines and ask questions.

    The suggested building for 204 Dunlop Street West will have 16 units with a rooftop amenity area, 16 parking spaces and eight indoor bicycle spaces.

    The meeting via Zoom is scheduled for Thurs., Sept. 28, at 5 p.m.

    Residents can register to attend the neighbourhood meeting here.

