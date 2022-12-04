City of Barrie sets direction with four-year strategic priorities

Barrie's City Council has now firmly set the direction it wants to go over the next four years.

On Saturday, city councillors discussed strategic priorities that they want to accomplish over their term in office.

City Council came away with five priorities: making Barrie more affordable, improving community safety, creating a thriving community through arts and culture, improving infrastructure and finding ways to improve services while keeping taxes low.

"Our Council will be faced with significant challenges this term, but I'm very optimistic that together we will overcome them and make life better for our residents," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "We've laid out our goals for the next four years and we plan to achieve these goals by taking a team-Barrie approach. It is our commitment to not only work with each other, but also with our local MPs and MPPs, to do what is best for Barrie and our residents."

The city said staff would be developing action plans for each strategic direction.