Christmas in Barrie begins Saturday

The spirit of Christmas came to town by way of a 25-foot Christmas tree installed at Meridian Place.

A beautiful silver fir was erected by crane and securely held in place with a custom 8-foot x 10-foot stand on Saturday, thanks in part to the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA).

Destined for removal from Drysdales Tree Farm due to its adjacency to power lines, the fir tree will find a happy home in downtown Barrie until after the holiday season.

Approximately 23,000 low-draw LED lights will be strung on the tree, illuminating Meridian Place with the magic of the season, said Sarah Jensen, the BIA's communications and public realm co-ordinator.

"The Rotary Club of Barrie is hosting the Festival of Trees at Heritage Park. That will be lit up at the same time as the tree," she said.

Jensen said the BIA expects between 40,000 to 50,000 people along the parade route and downtown for the tree lighting ceremony.

"I'm pretty sure it's the busiest day of the year downtown," she said.

The last Santa Claus parade was held in 2019, and although there was a limited tree lighting ceremony, it too had been on hiatus due to the pandemic.

In advance of the parade and tree lighting, there's a full day of activities planned in Barrie's downtown, including wagon rides, art activities and carollers.

Additionally, performances by the Simcoe Contemporary Dancers and live music on the Meridian Stage will start at 3 p.m.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce's Santa Claus Parade starts at 5 p.m. at Tiffin Street.

After the parade, attendees are invited to head back to Meridian Place for the Noëlla Tree Lighting celebration and fireworks, followed by a free concert with the Strumbellas.

The Noëla Festival, including details surrounding the tree lighting celebration and Santa Claus Parade, are online.