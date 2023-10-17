Christmas craft show returns to Barrie's Sadlon Arena

A popular arts and crafts show returns for its 27th year at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie next month with over 150 artisans selling one-of-a-kind hand-crafted creations.

The Barrie Christmas Arts and Crafts Show offers a unique shopping experience over three days that attracts thousands of shoppers every year.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to win a $200 WaySpa gift card each day, redeemable at over 1,000 spas across Canada.

Doors open for the Christmas Arts and Crafts Show at the arena on Bayview Drive on Fri., Nov. 3 at noon.

Show hours are:

Nov. 3 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 4 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 5 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Adult admission is $10, seniors (65+) $8, and children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.