Christmas Cheer Barrie delivers joy to families in need for 50th year

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building. The suspect, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

Naveed Dada, Rita Camilleri and Vittorio Panza are seen in these photographs found on social media and confirmed by friends and family.

Trump taxes: U.S. House panel to make long-sought returns public

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to make parts of Donald Trump's tax returns public, a move that could provide new insight into the finances of a former U.S. president who broke political norms by refusing to release the information on his own.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver