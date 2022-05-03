Chi-Cheemaun ferry beginning on time despite March fire

The Chi-Cheemaun ferry is expected to begin operating on time despite suffering damage caused by a fire in March.

A fire broke out in the ferry’s boiler room while in dry-dock on March 12.

According to the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), the fire was quickly put out by members of the on-board crew and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Since the fire, OSTC worked to have the ferry ready in time for its first day of service Friday.

The ferry’s first trip of the 2022 season leaves Tobermory on the Bruce Peninsula at 8:50 a.m. and arrives in South Baymouth on Manitoulin Island at 10:50 a.m.

OSTC said it is not anticipating any delays, but if there are, anybody who has purchased a ticket can reschedule their trip or get a refund.

The full schedule is posted on the OSTC website.

Reservations are being accepted and can be done online at the OSTC website or by telephone at 1-800-265-3163.