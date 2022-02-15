Check your tickets: Unclaimed Lotto Max worth $10K about to expire

Someone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Orangeville, Ont. is sitting on $10,000 and has just eight days to cash in.

According to Lotto Max, the ticket was purchased from the Feb. 23, 2021 draw.

The winning numbers are 1694361. To win the $10,000 prize, players must match the first six-of-seven numbers in exact order.

Winners have one year to claim their prize.

Tickets can be checked in several ways, including on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation website or by phone at 1-866-891-8946.