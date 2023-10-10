Barrie

    • Charges stayed against Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect

    The charges against an Ontario woman arrested earlier this year in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping case have been stayed.

    Dominique Ewan, 35, of Etobicoke, was arrested on April 3 and charged with kidnapping, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.

    Ewan appeared virtually in a Collingwood court alongside lawyer Daniel Varilone on behalf of defence counsel Royland Moriah.

    "Ms. Ewan has always maintained her innocence," Varilone told the court. "She had no knowledge of the charges before the court."

    The Crown stayed the charges against Ewan, offering no explanation for the decision.

    Charges are stayed when a judge or the Crown decides it would be against the public interest for the case to continue.

    No picture of Ewan has been provided.

    Another woman charged with kidnapping, Krystal Lawrence, of Brampton, also made a court appearance Tuesday. She is scheduled to return to court later this month as she continues to seek disclosure through Legal Aid.

    Three others are charged in the kidnapping case, including Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, Adams Suleman Ankamah, and Deshawn Davis, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

