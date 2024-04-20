Charges laid in early morning crash on Highway 400

A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 89 around 5 a.m. Saturday.

A sideview of a vehicle that went through a guardrail on Highway 400 in April 20, 2024 (OPP/X). Officers found a vehicle had smashed through a guardrail and into a ditch, causing extensive damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, police found a bag full of alcohol.

A 36-year-old from Barrie was arrested and charged with impaired driving, obstructing a peace officer, driving without insurance and other charges.