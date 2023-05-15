Changes to Orillia boat trailer parking: Here's what residents, visitors need to know

Visitors to the City of Orillia must now pay to park their boat trailers along the waterfront, while residents must register for a permit.

Starting today, residents in the Sunshine City can park boat trailers free of charge in the designated launch areas at Centennial Park and Collins Drive with a permit; however, work continues on the Centennial Drive reconstruction project, and the boat launch parking lot isn't expected to be available until later this summer.

Residents can also park along Collins Drive, Rodger Road and MacIsaac Drive, again with an approved Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit.

Parking without a boat trailer in these areas requires no parking fee.

Permits will be issued within five business days online only. Permits are not available to purchase in person. For anyone needing help printing a permit, the Orillia Public Library staff can assist.

Visitors will have to pay $10 an hour with a $50 daily cap to park their boat trailers.

Complete information on the Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit and to register for one is available here.