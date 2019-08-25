

Rob Cooper, The Canadian Press





People who regularly rely on the transit system to get around will see a change to their route times.

On Sunday, Barrie Transit implemented changes to the system they say will provide "faster and more frequent services for riders."

"We've experienced significant ridership growth in recent years," Brent Forsyth, Director of Transit, said in a release.

"Since the implementation of the Georgian College Universal Pass in September 2018, Barrie Transit has seen a 36 per cent increase in ridership. In response to this demand, our staff worked hard to identify a cost-neutral route plan that will enhance the service."

According to the city, the plan improves services on routes where buses are often at maximum capacity without raising operating or capital costs.

The updated routes were designed using real-time bus tracking data collected through automated onboard passenger counters.

To see the new routes that took effect on Sunday, click here.