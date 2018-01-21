An unrelenting fire made it extremely difficult for firefighters to save a house in Innisfil Saturday night.

“The fire was stubborn. We think it started in the furnace room in the basement,” said Innisfil Deputy Fire Chief Tom Raeburn from the scene.

The flames shot up through the centre of the home, melting the floors, making it impossible for firefighters to get inside.

"For the safety of the firefighters, that we didn't fall through the floor and nobody got hurt, we had to pull out of the house and concentrate our activities from the outside,” says Raeburn.

One person was inside the house but escaped without injury. Police say the home-owners were vacationing in Florida at the time the fire broke out.

Fire crews were back at the scene on Sunday, investigating. They say they believe it was started by an appliance.

The home did have working smoke alarms.