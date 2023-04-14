Central Ontario's hot weather sparks burn bans

Record high temperatures across Ontario ignited grass fires and sent some fire departments scrambling to ban open fires in their regions.

With a 55-year record-busting high of 26 degrees Celsius reported at the Muskoka Airport Thursday, dry leaves and grass can ignite easily.

To that effect, the Muskoka Fire Danger Rating office in Gravenhurst has posted a No Daytime Burning warning.

In a news release, Muskoka Fire Services states that although some areas are snow-covered, grasses and leaves can ignite quickly from a tossed cigarette butt.

"Dry conditions contribute to rapid fire spread, and a small fire can become a large one in just minutes," it states.

West Parry Sound Fire Chief Gord Harrison has released a statement indicating they have raised their fire danger rating to moderate, as today's temperatures will continue to melt snow and dry up the foliage.

In the southern region, King Fire and Emergency Services have put a complete burn ban in place, banning all outdoor fires.

Barrie's Deputy Chief Carrie Clark said, "We are not considering a burn ban at this time."