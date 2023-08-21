Celebrities soak up the sun in Muskoka this summer

As the summer sun dances over Muskoka's serene lakes, it seems that even the brightest stars can't resist the allure of this tranquil Canadian paradise.

Cottage country saw its fair share of celebrities this summer, from supermodels to NBA legends to Posh Spice.

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford is "wrapping up another summer at the lake" in Muskoka.

The 57-year-old has graced countless magazine covers throughout her career and made waves on Lake Joseph alongside her husband Rande Gerber and their children this summer.

Crawford shared the family canoeing, fishing, cliff jumping and boating in cottage country on her Instagram page.

Some famous friends, including NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, also joined the family. Former supermodel Cindy Crawford shares to Instagram pictures from her time in Muskoka, Ont., alongside husband Rande Gerber and former NBA star Shaq. (Courtesy: @cindycrawford/Instagram)

Cindy Crawford posts a picture from Muskoka, Ont., alongside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. (Source: @cindycrawford/Instagram)And several celebrities took notice on social media.

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon, known for her roles in films like Legally Blonde and Wild, commented on Crawford's post with a simple "Looks so peaceful."

Christie Brinkley, the iconic supermodel who has graced numerous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers, added her comment in response to Crawford's lakeside snapshots, posting, "Looks as beautiful as you do."

Muskoka is a popular travel destination for the rich and famous.

Earlier this summer, Victoria and David Beckham shared their time in cottage country with Cruz Beckham and Oscar-nominated actor and Elvis star Austin Butler on social media. David and Cruz Beckham (second and third from left) and Austin Butler (first on right) seen clearing a tree in Muskoka. (@victoriabeckham/Instagram)

And Canadian actor Simu Liu spent Canada Day weekend at his family cottage in Muskoka with his girlfriend, Allison Hsu.. Canadian actor Simu Liu and his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, are pictured on a boat in Muskoka on Goshulak Island over the July 1, 2023, long weekend. (Source: Simu Liu/Instagram)

The Barbie movie actor posted, "I've lived a lot of my life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares [to the] majesty of the lake" about his Muskoka vacation.