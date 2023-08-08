Posh spiced up Muskoka last week

Posh Spice - a.k.a. Victoria Beckham - spent time in cottage country and took to social media to share her good times.

That's Mr. Posh a.k.a. soccer great David Beckham, along with his son Cruz Beckham and Oscar-nominated actor and Elvis star Austin Butler hamming it up, lifting a tree which had fallen blocking their path.

The Beckhams were the guests of Canadian billionaire Jamie Salter and his wife, Sheryl.

Victoria Beckham tried her hand at water skiing and, along with their daughter, soaked up "the most perfect few days in Muskoka with beautiful friends."

If you are thinking of heading north to crash their party, it's too late - the famous guests have left the building.