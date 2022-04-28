Casino Rama adds 90s rock bands to summer entertainment lineup

Casino Rama just announced it's adding two of Canada's biggest 90s rock bands to its summer lineup.

The Tea Party and Moist will take the stage with performances on Canada Day, July 1.

Showtime is at 9 p.m., with the doors opening an hour earlier, at 8 p.m.

Tickets range in prices from $49 to $79.

The Tea Party is best known for the songs, Temptation, Save Me, and Heaven Coming Down.

Push, Gasoline and Resurrection are Moist's widely-known songs.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Fri., May 6, at 10:30 a.m.

The full lineup is available online.

Opening weekend kicks off tomorrow with country music artist Jake Owen, followed by a sold-out performance by multi-platinum artist and eight-time Juno Award winner Avril Lavigne on Saturday.

Concertgoers must be 12 years or older to enter the Entertainment Centre.

All guests entering the gaming floor must be 19 or older with government-issued photo identification.