Avril Lavigne to hit the stage at Casino Rama for reopening weekend

After two years with an empty stage, Casino Rama is reopening its Entertainment Centre, with Ontario native Avril Lavigne rounding out the opening weekend on April 30.

The multi-platinum artist and eight-time Juno Award winner will return to the Casino Rama Resort stage to launch her Bite Me 2022 Canada Tour.

Tickets range in price from $75 to $130. Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 8 p.m.

Starting Tues., March 1 at 12:01 a.m., the casino stopped requiring proof of vaccination for patrons.

Masks are still mandatory inside the facility.

Advanced tickets for Casino Rama Resort Facebook Fans and My Club Rewards members are available on Wednesday at noon through TicketMaster.ca.

General public tickets go on sale Thursday.