As online voting continues in the Progressive Conservative leadership race, candidate Caroline Mulroney was in Bracebridge speaking with party supporters.

During her Muskoka stop, Mulroney laid out five areas she plans to focus on if elected leader of the party.

“My first priority is supporting Ontario families. I'm committed to building 30,000 quality child care spaces,” she told members on Monday morning.

She also wants to lower taxes, create 15,000 new long-term care beds, add what she calls better jobs and restore confidence in the party.

“I need your support. I need your vote in the Ontario PC leadership race. I need you to make me your first choice.”

Ongoing issues over who is eligible to vote in the leadership race are still front and centre. The voting deadline has been pushed back to Friday. Fellow candidate Doug Ford went as far as to call on the return of paper voting.

Mulroney, Ford, Christine Elliott and Tanya Granic Allen will have a busy week campaigning; trying to make sure their supporters can vote and help lead them to the leadership.