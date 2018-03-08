

CTV Barrie





A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a Barrie optometry office.

Emergency crews rushed to Essa Road on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle hit Family Eye Care, which is located in the same plaza as Shoppers Drug Mart.

No one inside the business was injured. Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.

He was taken to hospital for assessment.

It’s not clear how much damage the business sustained.