Car crashes into Barrie optometry business
A car crashed into Family Eye Care on Essa Road in Barrie, Ont. on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Aileen Doyle/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 3:56PM EST
A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a Barrie optometry office.
Emergency crews rushed to Essa Road on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle hit Family Eye Care, which is located in the same plaza as Shoppers Drug Mart.
No one inside the business was injured. Investigators believe the driver suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.
He was taken to hospital for assessment.
It’s not clear how much damage the business sustained.