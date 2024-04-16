BARRIE
Barrie

    • Car crash sends two women to hospital

    Road closed sign in Dufferin County. (Source: OPP) Road closed sign in Dufferin County. (Source: OPP)
    A serious two-car crash has left two women hospitalized.

    Provincial police reopened Highway 10 at Hockley Road in Orangeville Tueday morning following the overnight closure.

    Police say a woman has been air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

    A second woman was taken to a local hospital with life-altering injuries.

    More details will follow as they become available.

