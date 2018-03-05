

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Veterinarians are concerned about canine influenza in Orillia.

In a report published by Ontario Veterinary College's Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, a cluster of H3N2 has been detected in several dogs in the Sunshine City.

“By this point, we have over 25 confirmed positive,” Dr. Scott Weese, a University of Guelph veterinarian who specializes in infectious animal diseases says. “So these are sick dogs that have been tested and we found this virus.”

Investigators are still trying to determine how many dogs have been affected, but Weese believes the number could be closer to 100.

The source of the infection isn’t known yet, but it could be linked to a group of dogs rescued from Asia.

Weese says that most dogs get over influenza on their own. Symptoms include coughing, nasal discharge, and fever.

Owners are asked to keep their infected dogs away from other dogs. Owners should also inform veterinary staff about influenza concerns before going to a clinic.

“At this point, I think vaccination of high risk dogs in Orillia is justifiable, and that could be extended to anywhere in Ontario since it seems like the virus may be more widespread than we had thought.”

Officials say eight dogs in the Windsor area were diagnosed with canine influenza earlier this year.