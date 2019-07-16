

Sean Grech , CTV Barrie





Progress is being made on the future Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre in Penetanguishene as a special ground breaking ceremony was held Tuesday.

The 4,300 square foot facility will be built on Edward Street.

"It will be the first rural cancer support centre serving members who are going through cancer, their family members and caregivers,” said executive director Suzanne Beatty. “"It's that support that's needed after the fact, so the psychosocial programs we provide help individuals regain their strength and confidence because cancer takes a lot away from us."

The support centre has been a tenant at the Georgian Bay General Hospital Penetanguishene site on Jeffery Street since 2011.

Royal Homes will build the prefabricated facility at its factory in Wingham.

"The goal is to go for permit now and hopefully be in the ground within a month or so because we are a modular builder we will build the units ahead of time," said project manager Henrik Saari.

The centre costs $1.6 million to build. So far, $1.3 million has been raised for the project through the Thousand Hearts campaign.

“We're encouraging the community to purchase a heart for $100 dollars in memory of someone they lost to cancer journey, that heart will be put in an art installation inside of our new home,"said Beatty.

The facility is expected to open in early 2020.