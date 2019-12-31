BARRIE -- The Canadian Steamship M.V. Frontenac will make its last trip to Midland for the year.

The vessel unloaded grain at the ADM mills port in Midland Harbour on Tuesday and prepared to set sail.

Provincial police say there are currently no plans for any commercial grain ships to revisit the harbour until spring.

During the ship's time in Midland, the OPP is reminding anyone planning to be out on the waterways that "no ice is safe ice and to stay clear of the M.V. Frontenac and her wake as she exits from Midland Bay to the open waters of Georgian Bay."