Canadian Library art exhibit focuses on Indigenous women and children

In its new exhibit, the Canadian Library will draw reader's focus to the book cover and its story. (SUBMITTED NEWMARKET PUBLIC LIBRARY) In its new exhibit, the Canadian Library will draw reader's focus to the book cover and its story. (SUBMITTED NEWMARKET PUBLIC LIBRARY)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver