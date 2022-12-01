Canadian legends headline Muskoka summer festival

A Muskoka festival is returning this summer with an all-Canadian lineup set to take to the stage.

Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival, described as a "community-focused, culturally curated outdoor event," is back for the second straight year.

Blue Rodeo and Matthew Good headline the event.

"Muskoka Tourism is thrilled to see Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival return in 2023," said Val Hamilton, Muskoka Tourism interim executive director and senior marketing manager.

"This event is a tourism draw with travellers visiting from across the province and a fantastic event for our local residents."

The festival features more than a dozen artists, local vendors, food trucks, craft beer, boat parking, a picnic ground and more.

It takes place at the Muskoka Wharf, with the lake as a backdrop to the stage.

"I am thrilled to welcome back [the festival]. Gravenhurst has proven to be a spectacular backdrop for a unique family-friendly open-air event," said Heidi Lorenz, Gravenhurst mayor.

"I can't imagine a better way to kick off the summer than celebrating with an incredible lineup of musicians and diverse food offerings."

A dollar from every festival ticket sold will be given to support Muskoka-based organizations.

Early bird pricing for general admission and VIP weekend passes are available through Dec. 8.

Admission for children 12 years of age and under is free. Other notable artists attending the festival include I Mother Earth and Classified.

The festival takes place June 16 and 17.