Canada-wide warrant issued by R.O.P.E. Squad for missing federal offender

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender who dodged his release orders. Aug. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: R.O.P.E. Squad) A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender who dodged his release orders. Aug. 18, 2023 (Courtesy: R.O.P.E. Squad)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver