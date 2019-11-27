Canada-wide emergency alert test happening this afternoon
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 12:12PM EST
A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system, in Montreal on Monday, May 7, 2018.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
A test of Canada's emergency broadcast system is set to take place on Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial and territorial emergency management systems will be sending out test signals to phones in every part of the country except Nunavut.
The emergency alert system is used to raise the alarm about potentially life-threatening situations, including natural disasters and Amber Alerts.
The test in Ontario is scheduled for 2:55 this afternoon.