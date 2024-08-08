Canada's largest collection of aircraft and vintage cars comes to town

Calling on all classic aircraft and vintage car lovers.

The Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation (ECAF) is hosting its 33rd annual Gathering of the Classics – one of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars.

The event will take flight into Stayner on Sat., August 10 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Edenvale will welcome over 100 aircraft and 300 vintage automobiles and motorcycles.

Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation museum. (classicaircraft.ca site)

"In the past we have had close to 5,000 visitors for the day, making this an event not to be missed," shared an organizer in a release to CTV.

Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation museum. (classicaircraft.ca site)

The action-packed day will include flights in aircraft and helicopters, static displays, ultralights, and food vendors.

Event goers can find more details on the Gathering of the Classics here.