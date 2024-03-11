Canada & Ontario champion nature preservation with multi-million-dollar investment
The federal and provincial governments announced a nearly $10 million investment over three years to support the expansion of protected areas, including the Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township.
The collaborative initiative aims to conserve species at risk and their habitats in a province that's largely lagging behind in forestry protection.
"Our investments support Canada's efforts to conserve 30 per cent of land and inland waters and 30 per cent of oceans by 2030," noted Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.
The multi-million-dollar investment made through the Enhanced Nature Legacy program will enable Ontario to fast-track the protection of ecologically sensitive areas, including forests and wetlands, particularly in central and southern regions, renowned for their rare ecosystem types and rich biodiversity.
"Ontario has been a champion for preserving nature by forging strong partnerships with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Ontario Land Trust Alliance, which collectively have protected 420,833 acres and counting, which is equal to two and a half times the size of the City of Toronto," shared Andrea Khanjin, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.
The joint initiative to protect natural areas across the province will help limit pollution and aid in the fight against climate change, providing "more opportunities for Canadians to connect with nature, promoting physical activity and supporting mental health," the release stated.
The Ford government isn't yet disclosing what areas it could expand protections for apart from Awenda Provincial Park.
With files from CTV Videographer Christian D'Avino
