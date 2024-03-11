BARRIE
Barrie

    • Canada & Ontario champion nature preservation with multi-million-dollar investment

    Sunshine peeks through the tree branches at Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township on Mon., March 11, 2024. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino) Sunshine peeks through the tree branches at Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township on Mon., March 11, 2024. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)
    Share

    The federal and provincial governments announced a nearly $10 million investment over three years to support the expansion of protected areas, including the Awenda Provincial Park in Tiny Township.

    The collaborative initiative aims to conserve species at risk and their habitats in a province that's largely lagging behind in forestry protection.

    "Our investments support Canada's efforts to conserve 30 per cent of land and inland waters and 30 per cent of oceans by 2030," noted Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

    The multi-million-dollar investment made through the Enhanced Nature Legacy program will enable Ontario to fast-track the protection of ecologically sensitive areas, including forests and wetlands, particularly in central and southern regions, renowned for their rare ecosystem types and rich biodiversity.

    "Ontario has been a champion for preserving nature by forging strong partnerships with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the Ontario Land Trust Alliance, which collectively have protected 420,833 acres and counting, which is equal to two and a half times the size of the City of Toronto," shared Andrea Khanjin, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

    The joint initiative to protect natural areas across the province will help limit pollution and aid in the fight against climate change, providing "more opportunities for Canadians to connect with nature, promoting physical activity and supporting mental health," the release stated.

    The Ford government isn't yet disclosing what areas it could expand protections for apart from Awenda Provincial Park.

    With files from CTV Videographer Christian D'Avino

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News