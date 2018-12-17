

CTV Barrie





The Federal Government announced on Monday a major increase in the number of Service Canada locations where travellers can get their passports.

The GTA has 20 service locations, up from 13, and the Minister of Children, Families and Social Development said the service locations across Canada have more than doubled.

"The Government of Canada is making passport services more accessible for Canadians, who can apply for or renew a passport at over 300 Service Canada Centres. In the spirit of constantly improving service delivery to citizens, we are putting in place new measures to make life easier for Canadians," announced the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, at Pearson International Airport.

The minister said the increase comes after a particularly busy period for passport applications. More than 19-thousand were issued per day in the 2017/2018 period.

- With files from The Canadian Press