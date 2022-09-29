Caledon crash sends six men to hospital: one with serious injuries

An early-morning collision in Caledon has sent six men to hospital.

Police and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle collision at Highway 10 and Old School Road at 6:16 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision: a Honda Civic and a pickup truck.

Both vehicles were in the ditch when police arrived.

Six males were injured: one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say all six were sent to the hospital.

Highway 10 northbound was closed between Highway 10 and Old School Road for several hours while the OPP investigated.

The area reopened around 4 p.m.