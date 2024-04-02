Busy section of road in Barrie's south end to be closed for construction work

BARRIE
    Construction crews work along Bayview Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Construction crews work along Bayview Drive in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    A portion of busy road in Barrie's south end will be closed to traffic for one week for continuing construction.

    The City says Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Mollard Court will be closed from 6 a.m. on April 8 to 6 p.m. on April 12, but access to businesses within the closure area will be maintained.

    Crews are installing a new water main as part of the road's major transportation upgrades to accommodate the City's growing population.

    Motorists can get around the closed section by taking Big Bay Point Road to Fairview Road to Little Avenue and down to Bayview Drive, or from Big Bay Point Road to Huronia Road to Little Avenue and Bayview Drive.

    Emergency services will be able to access the area but cannot travel straight through it.

    Plans for Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Little Avenue include widening the two-lane road to three lanes with a two-way left turn lane, adding bike lanes, a sidewalk, new street lights and crossing culverts.

    The City anticipates the road construction to be completed by the end of 2026.

    Bayview Drive transportation improvements project. (Source: City of Barrie)

