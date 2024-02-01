Busy Barrie road to undergo major facelift

Prep work for a project involving major transportation upgrades along a busy stretch in Barrie's south end is now underway.

Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Little Avenue was identified as a "key transportation corridor" and flagged as needing improvements "to accommodate growth in Barrie to 2031."

The plans include widening that stretch of Bayview Drive to three lanes, with a two-way left turn lane, bike lanes, a sidewalk, new street lights, plus new storm sewer and crossing culverts.

Motorists will have to contend with lane closures and delays through the area as preparations for the road construction project include utility work, such as relocating electricity, phone, cable and internet services.

"The project will result in better access and traffic flow to local businesses, Innisdale Secondary School, and the Allandale Recreation Centre," the City noted in a release.

The City anticipates the road construction to start in late spring or early summer and be completed by the end of 2026.

Bayview Drive transportation improvements project. (Source: City of Barrie)