Barrie

    • Busby Centre expands with new location to support homeless community

    It's a new space with an evolving mission for the Busby Centre, the non-profit organization supporting those experiencing homelessness, with the purchase of a new building.

    "It was a big leap of faith. However, we definitely thought it was time that we needed to do that because the Busby Centre needed more space to keep up with the demand," said Sara Peddle, the centre's executive director.

    The organization confirmed it purchased an 1800s-era building at 90 Mullcaster with a $4 million price tag next to its existing location to support the community's most vulnerable.

    "We know that it is not the end-all-be-all fix of homelessness, but we know that it is part of the solution of at least treating people with dignity and respect. We can have people in this building feeling welcome and getting the resources they will need," said Peddle.

    An on-site medical suite, a music therapy space, a computer room, and mental health-focused therapy rooms are all part of the resources that will be offered at the new location to support the nearly 300 individuals experiencing homelessness in the city.

    "We're seeing newcomers coming into the shelter system, which is new for us as well. We are trying to make sure that there is an appropriate referral for newcomers, but sometimes there isn't anywhere else for them to go as well, so the need has definitely continued to grow each day," said Peddle.

    Peddle said she's hopeful the space will officially open by mid-February.

    In the meantime, the team said it would focus on hiring and training the new staff for its new location.

