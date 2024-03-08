Brian Orser Arena in Orillia to temporarily close for 'much-needed' renovations

The Brian Orser Arena in Orillia is expected to close for an extended period to undergo "much-needed" renovations, which will add 20 to 25 years to its life.

The 50-year-old arena, originally called the Twin Lakes Arena, requires upgrades to several features "at the end of their useful life."

The project includes replacing the ice surface pad, overhauling the refrigeration system, replacing rink boards, glass, benches, and bleachers, adding to the change and meeting rooms, updating the roofing, installing updated electrical, and refreshing the building's exterior.

"City staff have worked diligently to accommodate ice and floor surface time at Rotary Place through transitioning to 50-minute timeslots and extending operating hours," the City stated in a release.

The arena will be close to the public and user groups once a contractor for the project has been selected, which is anticipated to be in April.

The City hopes the project will be completed for the 2025-26 ice season but noted that the timeline will be finalized once the general contractor is selected.

The City approved $12,400,000 as part of its 2024 Capital Budget process for the renovation project.