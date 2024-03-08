BARRIE
Barrie

    • Brian Orser Arena in Orillia to temporarily close for 'much-needed' renovations

    Tracey Zwiers holds a last-minute practice with her figure skaters at Brian Orser Arena on Thursday, ahead of Provincial qualifiers on Fri. Nov. 25, 2022. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino). Tracey Zwiers holds a last-minute practice with her figure skaters at Brian Orser Arena on Thursday, ahead of Provincial qualifiers on Fri. Nov. 25, 2022. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino).
    Share

    The Brian Orser Arena in Orillia is expected to close for an extended period to undergo "much-needed" renovations, which will add 20 to 25 years to its life.

    The 50-year-old arena, originally called the Twin Lakes Arena, requires upgrades to several features "at the end of their useful life."

    The project includes replacing the ice surface pad, overhauling the refrigeration system, replacing rink boards, glass, benches, and bleachers, adding to the change and meeting rooms, updating the roofing, installing updated electrical, and refreshing the building's exterior.

    "City staff have worked diligently to accommodate ice and floor surface time at Rotary Place through transitioning to 50-minute timeslots and extending operating hours," the City stated in a release.

    The arena will be close to the public and user groups once a contractor for the project has been selected, which is anticipated to be in April.

    The City hopes the project will be completed for the 2025-26 ice season but noted that the timeline will be finalized once the general contractor is selected.

    The City approved $12,400,000 as part of its 2024 Capital Budget process for the renovation project.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News