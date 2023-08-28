Brazen thief steals ATV from owner's Melancthon, Ont. barn

Police are cautioning all vehicle owners to take extra precautions in light of the rash of car and truck thefts this summer.

While thieves have begun to use more advanced technologies to steal cars and trucks, one recently went old school and broke into a barn to steal an ATV (all-terrain vehicle)

The Melancthon owner of the 2004 yellow Suzuki four-wheeler, told the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) they suspected the thieves broke into the barn overnight on Aug. 26.

The owner estimates the ATV is worth about $4,500.

In an effort to curb thieves' ability to steal cars, trucks, SUVs and ATVs, OPP is offering crime prevention tips for both rural and city vehicle owners.

Today's auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems, allowing vehicles to be taken.

Electronic auto theft is rising as more vehicles are equipped with technology, such as keyless entry fobs. The term "relay thefts" involves equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle's legitimate key fob. This allows a thief to unlock and start an engine of a vehicle remotely.

Residents can help protect their vehicles by taking any of the following crime-prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

Use a signal-blocking pouch/box - they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers of metallic material

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm - this could add a significant delay or be a deterrent for thieves

Consider a secondary audible car alarm - which works by using sensors placed at different points of your vehicle

Park in the garage (if possible)

Insert a car tracker - unusual activity is monitored, and the car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

Police and insurance companies also want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, and mobile devices or laptops offer criminals the opportunity to victimize further individuals who do not lock their vehicles or leave their valuables in plain view.

Vehicle owners/passengers can do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Lock your doors

Roll up your windows

Keep valuables out of sight

Keep your registration and proof of insurance in your wallet or purse, not in the glove box

Pocket your keys

At night or during extended parking periods, always park in a well-lit area.

The ATV investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage of this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online.