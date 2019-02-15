

CTV Barrie





Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in at a Cookstown business on Thursday.

The violation left The Cookstown Pub owner reeling.

“You always think it’s not going to happen to you, and especially it’s not going to happen to you in a small town with a small business when you know 95 percent of your patrons by name,” says Terra Brown through her tears.

Police say someone broke into the pub through the backdoor and stole a drop safe with $2,500 in cash inside it.

Officers and the K9-unit failed to locate the suspect or the safe. The street crime unit is now leading the investigation and calling this a brazen break-in.

“It happened early in the morning at a very busy plaza in Cookstown,” says Staff Sgt. Steve Wilson, South Simcoe Police. “People (that) are willing to take those risks concern us.”

Police say that there have been several break-ins in the small town in recent months and they are trying to determine if they are connected.

“We try to compare it to other occurrences that we may have in our jurisdiction of similar nature, or we reach out to the neighbouring agencies to see if there is a pattern happening across multiple jurisdictions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.