Bradford moving forward with plans for new facility to house town services

Bradford West Gwillimbury is one step closer to getting a new town hall building.

Council recently approved the partial design build for a brand new, 142,000-square-foot facility that is expected to bring numerous town services and recreational activities under one roof.

"At this point, we have eight different locations that our staff are under," said Mayor James Leduc. "Being spread out so much, it's difficult for residents to communicate with us and to express what they need. This will bring everyone into one area."

The proposed town hall would be built on the site of the old community centre and curling club on Simcoe Road near the Marshview Boulevard intersection.

City staff would move to the administrative section of the new facility, and council meetings would move from the library to the new council chamber, which would also function as a performing arts centre.

The third major component of the facility is a double gymnasium, which would provide a space for numerous recreational activities.

"It's a big one for us, and we're excited about it," the mayor expressed. "There's a lot to this project."

The town is looking at several possible designs, but the preferred one is a four-storey administration building with a two-storey auditorium.

While Leduc says the final price tag for the new town hall has not been allocated, the town is budgeting around $90 million for the project.

The mayor hopes the new town hall will break ground in early 2025 and be able to open in late 2026.