Bradford man accused of killing Good Samaritan remains in jail

Brandon Aaron, a 20-year-old man from Bradford, remains in jail in Penetanguishene, accused of killing Good Samaritan David Goddard.

The incident occurred on September 4 of last year near Holland Street West and Deer Run Crescent in Bradford.

According to police, Aaron turned himself in shortly after the investigation began into Goddard's death.

Police confirmed Aaron was known to them.

He is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

According to police, Goddard was a hero who stepped in to help a young woman who was being assaulted by the accused.

"Ultimately, his heroism led to his death," noted South Simcoe Police Insp. Sheryl Sutton on September 7, 2022.

Goddard was weeks shy of his 59th birthday and had worked in construction for many years.

He had recently taken a step back from his career due to declining health. His family spoke with CTV News following his death, expressing their grief and disbelief that he was taken so soon.

"For Dave to go that way, I'm not surprised. He would not stand by and let something like that happen. Of course, he would be the person who would come to the aid of anyone that needed help," said his brother-in-law, Donald Ayres.

The allegations against Aaron have yet to be tested in court.

He is scheduled to make his next appearance in early March.