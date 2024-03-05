Bradford library launches Ontario's 1st gender-affirming closet

The Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library is embracing expression by offering the first gender-affirming closet in Ontario - an initiative adapted from libraries in the United States.

"As far as we could tell, this doesn't exist in any libraries in Ontario. And we're hoping to build a relationship with transgender and non-binary youth, and we thought this could be a great opportunity," says Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library Cultural Services manager David Di Giovanni.

Library staff say the free clothing, accessories, and other gender-affirming wear is open to anyone wishing to explore and express their identities.

"We've had more than 40 items taken in the last two and a half weeks, and that's with very little promo for the program, so we're considering that a success so far," says Di Giovanni.

The pilot project is in partnership with Contact Community Services and the Gilbert Centre, with all items donated by the Clothes Line Thrift Shop in Bradford.

"We will continue to stock the gender-affirming closet as needed so we know that certain items may go quicker than others, so we're working in partnership with the library to be a breast of when things need to be restocked," says Contact Community Services executive director Emily McIntosh.

"This is an avenue to make them feel welcome to be part of the society. We are a non-judgmental organization, so just help make them feel safe," says Contact Community Services volunteer Oyegoke Yusuf.

The library will also be hosting monthly pop up events, to share information on available resources with support from Gilbert Centre staff.

"A lot of gender presentation is literally how we dress. That's a really essential piece, and dressing a certain way is not harmful, it's something that can make somebody feel like themself," says Gilbert Centre Family and Youth Program supervisor Ellis Greenberg.

The closet is open during library hours, and a library card isn't needed to shop.

"We hope that this closet takes one step towards providing a safe space for and building a relationship with trans and non-binary youth in and around Simcoe County," says Di Giovanni.

The pilot project will run until June. Those wishing to donate clothing items can bring them directly to the Clothes Line Thrift Store in Bradford.