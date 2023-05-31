Boy, 15, airlifted in critical condition after scooter collides with truck on Hwy 89

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after colliding with a concrete truck while driving his scooter in Melancthon, Ont. Wednesday.

Dufferin OPP says the collision happened at Highway 89 and Fourth Line shortly after 3:35 p.m.

Ornge transported the boy to a trauma centre where he is battling life-threatening injuries.

Highway 89 was closed between Owen Sound Street and County Road 12 for about six hours as the OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, and the OPP asks anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.