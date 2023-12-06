BARRIE
Barrie

    • Boots and Hearts 2024 star-studded lineup revealed

    Dust off your spurs, polish those buckles, and grab your cowboy hats because the 2024 Boots and Hearts Music Festival lineup is here.

    The Burl's Creek event grounds in Oro-Medonte will once again host the country music extravaganza following a record-breaking festival this past summer.

    "We have just celebrated our two most successful years in the history of Boots and Hearts, and we eagerly anticipate the return of our loyal Boots family for yet another incredible year," stated Eva Dunford, co-founder.

    The 2024 edition will include the return of fan favourites and headliners Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean, both multi-award-winning and Grammy-nominated artists, marking their third time gracing the stage.

    Organizers also confirmed CMA award-winning entertainer Cody Johnson, 2023's CMA Duo of the Year award winner Brothers Osborne, would perform at the outdoor festival for the first time.

    Additional artists include Carly Pearce, who returns for a second time, Megan Moroney, NEEDTOBREATHE, Nate Smith, Lonestar and Madeline Merlo.

    "We're always striving to bring firsts to our festival, and this year is no exception, with half of the artists announced today debuting for their first time at Boots and Hearts.

    Whether it's new up-and-coming powerhouse artists like Megan Moroney, legendary acts like Lonestar or country's new favourite headliner Cody Johnson, we can't wait for the artists to experience the energy our crowd brings when they step on stage," said Brooke Dunford, director of talent buying and business development.

    The four-day, multi-stage festival kicks off from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11.

    Tickets go on sale starting Fri., Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

