Body recovered from lake in Port Sydney amid search for missing canoeist

Divers with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit retrieved a body from Lake Mary in Port Sydney.

The deceased has yet to be identified, but police had been searching for Fred Herensberger, who was last seen heading to the lake on Saturday.

Police say the 53-year-old Port Sydney man was walking on West Point Sands Road toward Mary Lake around 4 p.m., with a canoe just hours before a powerful wind storm rolled into the region.

"It's believed Fred went out in his canoe on Mary Lake just before a storm hit," the OPP posted to social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner's office has been called to aid in the investigation.

An autopsy should confirm the identity of the deceased in the coming days.