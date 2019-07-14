

Provincial Police have recovered the body of a woman who went missing while swimming on the Trent-Severn Waterway, northwest of Sparrow Lake.

According to police, 53-year-old Kathy Venneman from Erin, Ont., was swimming from a boat with a group of friends just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon near Morrison Landing when she went underwater and didn't resurface.

Members of the OPP Underwater Search and Rescue Unit and the Orillia OPP Marina Unit were called in to search for the missing swimmer.

Police say she was not wearing a life-jacket at the time.

"It's just so unfortunate, and it's scary when they say she's a strong swimmer," said Constable Scott Williams with the OPP Marine Unit, "they were out just having a dip, you know? It's scary, absolutely."

Police have turned the body over to the coroner for autopsy. Alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the incident.