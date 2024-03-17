Body of missing 16-year-old found in Owen Sound

Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after they say her body was found.

According to police, members of the OPP located the body of the 16-year-old at the bottom of the Sydenham River, 100 feet west of Jubilee Bridge in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon..

Police say the death is being investigated, and there is no word if foul play was involved.

They ask anyone with information to contact Owen Sound Police.