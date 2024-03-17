BARRIE
Barrie

Body of missing 16-year-old found in Owen Sound

Owen Sound Police Service (Owen Sound Police) Owen Sound Police Service (Owen Sound Police)
Share

Owen Sound police have confirmed the search for a missing girl that began on Saturday has ended after they say her body was found.

According to police, members of the OPP located the body of the 16-year-old at the bottom of the Sydenham River, 100 feet west of Jubilee Bridge in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon..

Police say the death is being investigated, and there is no word if foul play was involved.

They ask anyone with information to contact Owen Sound Police.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion What should the Prince and Princess of Wales do next?

In the wake of the photo editing scandal, royal commentator Afua Hagan has some advice for the Prince and Princess of Wales on how to emphasize transparency and authenticity in future communications, to make sure these kinds of mistakes don't happen again.

Opinion

Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Northern Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News