There is a heavy police presence along Highway 400 in Barrie near Bayfield Street as officers and several crime units investigate the discovery of a body.

Police say the body of an adult was found in a wooded area just off the highway on Monday afternoon.

Police aren’t commenting on the age or gender of the deceased.

They say it's too early to confirm if foul play is suspected.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Forensic and criminal investigations units are at the location.