BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia.

According to OPP, the body was found in a wooded area on Tuesday afternoon. The exact location was not disclosed.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.

Details are limited at this point as police wait for an autopsy to be performed.

They did not say when the post mortem would take place, only adding that it "will be conducted at a later date."

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is helping with the investigation.