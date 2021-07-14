BARRIE, ONT. -- Parks Canada is cautioning boaters about higher than normal water levels through the Trent Seven Waterway.

In a release Wednesday, the agency attributed the elevated water levels and flows across the entire navigable route of the waterway to "higher amounts of precipitation received over the past two weeks across the system."

Overnight water levels have made the Trent Severn Waterway "non-navigable."

Additionally, overnight mooring at Lock 19 - Scott Mills is suspended until further notice.

Parks Canada is warning residents and visitors to "exercise extreme caution around and on the water."