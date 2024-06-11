Boardroom shuffle at RVH

A shuffling of chairs during the Annual General Meeting at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) sees former vice chairperson Jason Teal named chairperson as of June 4.

"I'm honoured to be Board Chair and so excited about this next chapter," said Teal. "I originally joined the RVH Board of Directors because I was eager for the opportunity to give back to my community."

Teal is vice president of Business Banking at Meridian Credit Union, where he leads a team of Small Business and Commercial Banking professionals across the province. He has served on RVH's Board of Directors since 2017, most recently as vice chairperson.

"I'm especially proud to be involved with RVH, an organization with an extraordinary legacy that continues to touch the lives of all families in the region. I wanted to challenge myself and to bring my leadership and other board experience to RVH to contribute to this remarkable team."

As outgoing chairperson Doug Frost steps down after 11 years as chairperson and board member of RVH, board member Kimberly Matheson will move into the role of first vice chairperson and Shelley Potts into the role of second vice chairperson.

The RVH Board also welcomed three new members: Joshua Valler, a Partner at Barriston Law practicing general civil litigation and employment law; Mitchell Davidson, Chief of Staff at iGaming Ontario (iGO); and Trevor Lee, Deputy CAO with corporate services in Guelph and soon-to-be new resident of Barrie.

"Our volunteer Board of Directors is a vital link between the health centre and the communities we serve, monitoring performance standards and financial accountability and ensuring RVH delivers on its promise to bring world-class care close to home," said Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO.