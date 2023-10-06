Barrie

    Blue Mountain Resort announces opening day

    As the leaves start to fall from the trees, officials at Blue Mountain Resort are setting their sights on this winter with plans to open "as early as possible."

    The Collingwood resort announced on Friday it was "putting a stake in the snow" to claim December 7 as its opening day.

    "We will plan for the Silver Bullet and beginner terrain open at minimum," stated Graeme Dugale, vice president of mountain operations.

    In the spring, the team at Blue started a multi-million-dollar snowmaking upgrade project.

    "We are ready and excited to have as many slopes open as early as possible thanks in large part to the hard work of our mountain operations teams and our snowmaking upgrades," Dugale added.

    Night skiing is scheduled to start one week later.

    Lift tickets are available for pre-purchase online for the upcoming season.

    Last year, the resort opened the on December 15.

